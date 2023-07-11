Nearly 100 emergency calls in 12 hours during flash floods in Muhlenberg Township
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa - The waters have receded, but images of ferocious flash flood waters and daring rescue efforts continue to pour in as crews clean up.
In Muhlenberg Township, officials are moving forward with assessment and debris removal. They're also looking back on an aerial rescue effort.
"The rescue, with the National Guard the PA HART team helicopter aquatic rescue team, they were called into a residence in the 1800 block of Mt Laurel,” said Alex Lupco, with Muhlenberg Township Fire & Rescue.
Fire officials say it was one rescue, of three adults and two kids, among nearly 100 calls in a 12-hour period.
"They actually landed in a clearing across from the road that was not flooded. They came down. Very good to work with,” said Lupco.
It's nothing short of a devastating debris field as you make your way up Mt. Laurel Road, not far from where the air rescue happened. Clean up and damage assessments continue, but officials are not sure how long they will last.
"We had crews out all day assessing," said Lupco. "Storm related calls. Inspecting houses that had electrical components that were compromised. Structural components in the building.”
Another recently added asset? A high-water truck the township received just a few weeks ago through a grant program.
"It defiantly was a godsend the day of the flooding on Sunday. Without this, we would not have been able to access some do the high-water areas as quickly as we did,” Lupco added.
Tom Rader
Reporter
