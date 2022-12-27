LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. – The community is rallying around a family that recently lost their house in a fire.

Christmas night, flames erupted at their home in Longswamp Township.

69 News spoke with the family about what they lost and their focus on what they still have.

They say they have lost a lot — from personal items to cherished pictures. However, they still have each other and the support of the community. For that, they say they are grateful.

"We're all safe," said Bonnie Harrison tearfully. "Our pup is safe, and the community has been awesome. I am so overwhelmed."

While celebrating Christmas night at a family member's house, Bonnie received a frightening phone call about her Clearview Drive home.

0:21 PSP: Longswamp Township house fire started near fireplace Crews overcame weather and a collapsed building and managed to save a few rooms.

"It was actually a couple of people driving by on a side road that smelled smoke, and was like, 'Wow. Someone's having a real big fire,'" explained Bonnie. "The gentleman turned around and said, 'It's not a bonfire. It's a fire.'"

Bonnie and the rest of her family immediately drove to the house where she says the bitter cold and location made extinguishing the flames a challenge.

"The number of fire companies that came out, because where we live there is no fire hydrants, and they had to truck in a lot of water," Bonnie said.

"We have a pool, but it was frozen, so they couldn't use that," she said. "They were very excited when they saw the pool. They were very sad when they said it was frozen."

Bonnie, two of her kids and the family's huskie, Kira, lived in the house. Now, all four are staying at Bonnie's eldest son's home in Fleetwood.

"I don't know how long the process will be, but we'll be back," Bonnie said. "Our greatest need right now is just getting everything in order."

She said she spoke with her insurance company and adjustor Tuesday.

"He is also overwhelmed," she stated. "He says he has had so many calls because of the weather."

Bonnie said she believes it could be almost a year before a new home is built.

The family managed to save a snowman, a shelf and some rocking chairs that had been on the porch, but they lost many personal things.

"It's memories," Bonnie explained. "It's mainly baby pictures because that was before we had cellphones."

"It takes you a minute or two to realize, 'Oh, that's my bedroom,'" said Nora Harrison, Bonnie's daughter. "Just the memories that go into it."

Nora says her family's house was frequently visited by friends and neighbors. Many people, she says — including some of the first responders on scene —had been there before.

Since the fire, Nora says she has received messages from people who had visited, recalling fond memories and some of their best times.

Through it all, the Harrisons say they're just happy to be alive and for the immense support they say they have received from the community.

"Just thank you to everyone: the firefighters, the people in the community, my friends who started the GoFundMe, the people who donated," Bonnie said. "The people I don't know. The people my kids don't know."

"The whole community pulls together around everybody," Nora added. "It just happens it's us this time."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family: Fundraiser by Cheryl Bleiler : The Harrison Family - Christmas Night House Fire (gofundme.com)

As of Tuesday evening, nearly $50,000 had been raised for the family. Bonnie says that money will be used to pay for the cost of building a new home.

Neighbors have also been signing up to bring the Harrisons meals.

A meal train has been set up for the family: Meal Train for The Harrison Family- Christmas night house fire

Bonnie says some community members have driven upwards of 45 minutes to bring homecooked food to her and her family.

"It takes time to cook. It takes time to bring it over here," explained Nora. "To spend their time, their holiday, is overwhelming."

"I'm just amazed by the community and how great they have been," Bonnie said.