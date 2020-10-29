With more than 9 million Pennsylvanians registered to vote, Governor Tom Wolf say he's expecting a record number of people to cast a ballot in this year's election. More than 3 million of those ballots will be sealed in a paper envelope.
"If you signed up for a mail-in ballot, get your vote in now,” said Wolf.
But if you haven't already sent your mail-in ballot through the U.S. Postal Service, the governor says at this point it's critical to hand deliver it yourself at a secure drop box or the county election office.
"That gives you the peace of mind that your ballot is returned before the deadline and that your vote is going to be counted,” said Wolf.
Wolf was joined by Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar at a news conference on Thursday, not only urging people to hand deliver mail-in ballots but also assuring voters their voices will be heard.
"No matter what voting method you choose, whether by mail or in person at your polling place, your vote will be secure, safe and counted accurately,” said Boockvar.
The state leaders say if you are planning to vote in person on November 3, you can expect to see new voting machines, poll workers in PPE and hopefully shorter lines as millions chose to vote by mail.
In Berks County, nearly 83,000 people requested mail-in ballots. They say those voting in person may want to bring their own pen.
"So you're not touching pens that somebody else touched, make it a blue or a black pen please," said Wolf.
Whether you're voting in person or dropping off your mail-in ballot, remember the deadline for both methods is 8 p.m. on election night.
"We will have a fair election, mail-in voting is secure and going to the polls is safe,” said Wolf.