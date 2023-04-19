READING, Pa. – It's a necessary nuisance: roadwork. This summer, drivers will notice more of it being completed in Berks County.
Lane restrictions were in place on a number of roads in the county Wednesday night. It's because we're in the midst of one of the busiest roadwork seasons in recent years, one Pennsylvania Department of Transportation official says, thanks to additional funding from the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal.
That PennDOT official is urging drivers going through work zones to slow down to keep everyone on the road safe.
"A lot. All day long," Willys Ripoll, Muhlenberg, said of the delays due to roadwork.
Ripoll is a delivery driver and no stranger to waiting in line because of the cones and traffic signs.
"'Oh my God, this is going to take me more time,'" said Ripoll. "I do deliveries, so it causes me some trouble with the customers."
Even so, he says he welcomes the work because it means things may get better. Other drivers are not so optimistic.
"There's just so much infrastructure, and so much building going on, and you can only do so much with the roads," said Maria Young, Robesonia. "I don't think the roads will be ever able to handle the traffic flow."
PennDOT officials say crews are doing what they can to accommodate more traffic, faster cars and more trucks. After the delays and longer commutes, they say the roads will be better.
"We want people to realize when it's done, you're going to have nicer roads," said PennDOT spokesman Ron Young. "You're going to have safer roads."
"So, for instance, if we replace a bridge, that bridge, today, is designed to last 70 or 100 years, so with proper maintenance, you shouldn't have to go out there and close it again," he said. "Pavement, if it's maintained, lasts eight to 10 years. If it's blacktop, concrete can last decades with proper maintenance."
"Also, as a result of the work, big contractors are in that area for an extended period of time," Young said. "They're buying local food, local gasoline — you name it — while they're in that area, so that's another secondary benefit."
In Berks County alone, Young says more than $400 million worth of work — state and federal dollars combined — will be started or completed this season. That includes a $173 million project on Interstate 78 and roadwork on Schuylkill Avenue in Reading, as well as parts of Route 222 in Wyomissing and Spring Township and near Laureldale.
"Patching, paving, guiderail signs," explained Young.
But, more roadwork means a potentially higher risk of crashes.
Last year, data shows there were nearly 1,300 work zone wrecks in Pennsylvania, and 14 people died as a result.
"We have, on Interstate 78, had a few nasty work zone crashes out there over the past couple years," explained Young.
Work zone crash data is posted online.
Ripoll says he's always mindful of the workers and the conditions they're working in when he passes them on the road.
"We need to be very careful when we see people working on the roads, and be patient," he cautioned. "They're working for us."
There's also an increased risk of getting a speeding ticket and not from being pulled over by police.
Young says, in long-term traffic zones, there are speed enforcement cameras that will take a photo of someone's license plate if he or she is going 10 miles or more over the posted speed limit, and they could be cited.
People can see restrictions — whether they're construction-related or not — on 511PA.com.
There are more than 1,000 cameras that can be accessed, so people can get a physical view of the road, too.