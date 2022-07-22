READING, Pa. - Several people are facing drug charges after police raided two homes in Reading.
Police, county detectives and the county emergency response team executed search warrants Thursday at a home in the 400 block of South 11th Street, and another nearby home in the 1100 block of Cotton Street, the city said.
Police found crack cocaine, marijuana, heroin, prescription pills and a gun between the two locations.
Four people were arrested at South 11th Street -- Josue Muriente, 26; Keisla Cintron, 26; Carmen Cruz, 41; and Jorge Salgado Cruz, 24.
Jorge Quinones-Ortiz, 35, was arrested at the Cotton Street address.
Authorities say they conducted months-long investigations after neighbors in the area complained of drug sales, and patrol officers and investigators gathered information.
"[We] are dedicated to working relentlessly to target the criminals who are selling poison on our streets and contributing to acts of violence in our neighborhoods," said Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli, in a news release.
The five arrested were charged with drug-related offenses.