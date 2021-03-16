READING, Pa. - A woman who wished to remain anonymous offered a tearful and chilling account Tuesday of a possible street race crash that took an innocent life in Reading.
"I watched them take her out of the car and into the ambulance and give her CPR," the neighbor told WFMZ's Jim Vasil. "It doesn't make any sense why the people won't slow down."
"It happens every day," she continued. "Every day, somebody's cutting somebody off. Every day, nobody's paying attention to the stop signs. They're just in a hurry for no reason."
Around 10 p.m. Monday, a white BMW and another, unidentified car were driving at an extremely high rate of speed on North 11th Street, according to the city police, who said that the cars blew through a stop sign at Robeson Street and slammed into a car driven by Sandra Dardis, 58, of Reading.
"My fiancé and I were inside watching television and suddenly it sounded like a vehicle was going to come through our front window," said the neighbor.
Dardis didn't make it.
Police said the driver of the BMW fled the scene, but three passengers stayed behind. Police said the driver of the unidentified car also took off.
"Our primary job is to identify the driver of the vehicle that fled so we can find out exactly what happened and give the family of the deceased woman some closure and hopefully some justice," said RPD Capt. Cheryl Pentheny.