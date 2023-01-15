READING, Pa. - A volunteer effort in Reading works to get an old, yet heavily traveled pedestrian bridge back in shape.

A neighborhood clean-up focused on the bridge at West Green and Tulpehocken streets.

It was held in conjunction with a weekend of service leading up to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"This bridge is critically important and we have plans to improve and enhance its safety and walkability," said Donna Reed, "because in a couple years we have a major construction down here on Schuylkill Avenue, which will close Schuylkill Avenue southbound for about a year as the bridge overpass for the railroad is being redone."

The City Council President says the bridge will provide people with an important connection when the Schuylkill Avenue project begins.