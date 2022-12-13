READING, Pa. – During a press conference Tuesday, Berks County District Attorney John Adams announced the arrests of three men in connection with a brawl and deadly shooting at Reading's Brookline Park March 14, 2022.
Adams said the two shooters, Anthony Boria and Julian Evans, are charged with third-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and other charges. A third person, Henry Madera Jr., is also facing charges for involvement in the fight and fatal shooting. All three are also charged with perjury.
The shooting left 18-year-old Amiere Tyhee Bibbs dead; police say three other teens who attended Governor Mifflin High School suffered gunshot wounds.
Nine months later, neighbors in the area say they are relieved that there has been some development with the case. They recall what they saw after the incident: An otherwise quiet area, they say Brookline Park lit up with lights from police cruisers and ambulances, caution tape blew in the wind and one neighbor reported seeing a mother weep after shots rang out at the park.
"I feel scared when I saw the police and ambulance, because I knew something happened," said neighbor Elena Poblete, who lives near the park. "I heard the shootings, but I thought it was fireworks."
Poblete says what transpired at the playground scared her teenage daughter. What started as a fist fight involving up to 30 students turned fatal after police say one of the teens pulled out a gun.
"She wanted me to drive her to the bus stop because of that," Poblete said of her daughter. "I told her not to worry because that doesn't happen much, but we prayed to God not to have something like that again."
Police say they recovered 43 casings in the area. Poblete says she feared one of the bullets would graze her house. Like all the neighbors who shared their reaction, she says she is glad police have made arrests.
"That's really good, and I think they're doing a good job if they're arresting the right people," stated Poblete.
She is also happy to see more police presence in the area and better lighting at the park that she once described as "very, very dark."
"I'm glad they're making some progress on it," said Bill Hartman, who frequently walks his son's dog near the park. "I'm sure it was a cover-up among some of the kids involved."
Hartman says his granddaughter had been at the park approximately 15 minutes before the big fight.
"It was kind of frightening," he added. "I am sure she was affected."
He says he feels troubled that teens resorted to violence. Hartman is also thinking of Bibbs' and his family.
"It's very troubling that they do that, and I feel for the family who lost the child. I hear he was a very nice young man," he added. "I hope it (the case) moves forward, and the guilty ones are held accountable."
Mosaic Church Lead Pastor Sarah Walter says she is thinking of area students.
"I definitely anticipate today bringing up some harder conversations," Walter said. "In fact, our life group leader is intending to reach out to some of the students it's more sensitive towards."
Right after the shooting, she says Mosaic Church opened its doors to impacted teens and invited them to join its life group.
"Heartache. That's what I've seen," explained Walter. "The night we opened the door, we just saw a lot of tears. It was just solemn. How could it not be with what took place?"
Her hope for the students echoes law enforcement's.
"We're hoping it's an opportunity for them to learn and to grow and to heal," added Walter.
"I can only hope the community can heal from this tragedy," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.
Meantime, Poblete says she has a message for other parents: "Parents have to pay attention to their kids. They should ask what they're doing or where they are, so they can be safe."
69 news reached out to Governor Mifflin for a statement in response to today's announcement. District officials say this is an ongoing investigation, and they will not be commenting on it.