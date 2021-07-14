MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. – A mailbox in the 2500 block of Kutztown Road in Muhlenberg Township holds the names of two people — one is dead, the other in custody.
One man who lives nearby claims he heard the shots.
"It happened at least two days ago," said a neighbor. "I heard, when I was outside smoking a cigarette, and I heard a 'pop.' I know what a gun shot sounds like — I lived in town — but I didn't think nothing of it 'cause I thought people were out back going shooting, you know what I'm saying."
According to police, 46-year-old Todd Talarico confessed to the deadly shooting of his 41-year-old girlfriend Eloise Moyer, both of Muhlenberg Township. Police say they had a history of domestic issues.
A local bartender, though, expressed surprise. "Complete shock," she said. "You don't have that around here."
Police in Columbia County near Bloomsburg arrested Talarico Monday after they say he drove through people's lawns in Moyer's car before fleeing police. His subsequent confession spurred a welfare check of the apartment and the discovery of Moyer's body.
Some neighbors saw the couple in passing but never saw them arguing.
"I was surprised I came in yesterday and drove by and everything was taped and I said, 'What's going on?' and I was surprised," said neighbor Sal Lemus.
As neighbors express shock over what happened, Muhlenberg Township Police continue to look for evidence in an effort to construct a timeline of the violent events.
"Taking a lot of the evidence and actually discarding it throughout the county," said Detective Ramon Caraballo with Muhlenberg police. "We have been working since last night and into today locating some of those items. There's still some that remain to be found. But the most incriminating items and piece of evidence we have recovered at this time."
Police are still seeking more information and ask anyone with tips to contact Crime Alert Berks County.