READING, Pa. – Reading School District has plans in place for a stretch of property beginning at the corner of Ninth and Douglass streets in the city, but one woman who lives across the street isn't on board.
"I think development's good," said Jacqueline Shueman, who lives across the street. "I just think they need to think about the people who live in the community also. Parking is … everybody and their brother has a car here."
The district is planning a new school on the property to help alleviate overcrowding at other schools within the district. One man who works across the street wants something else.
"For me it's better to put a commercial place," said the mechanic. "For me, it's better because I'm a mechanic over here. A guy over there, he had a restaurant and another restaurant. It's better."
As those who live and work nearby give their thoughts, the school district believes the new school will benefit the community.
"A lot of history has been developed here," said Wayne Gehris, the district's chief financial officer. "Prior to that, it was a textile manufacturer so we are hopefully … we think that this could revitalize the community and bring some stability."
With the amount of space available, the district isn't just planning on setting up a school to help with removing mobile classrooms at other nearby schools — it also intends to add something for those who live nearby.
"In addition to the building, we are hoping to add some green space, a playground for the community to use as well," Gehris said.
The school district plans to reveal exactly what grades will be educated in the new building before the end of the year. Ultimately, with the federal money tie-in, the project will need to be completed by the fall of 2024.