S. HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Gunfire stunned a neighborhood in western Berks County.

The South Heidelberg Township Police were called to Butternut Court early Sunday morning.

Neighbors were shocked to hear the news.

"It doesn't happen too often. You know, it's a pretty good neighborhood around here," said Fred Underkofler.

"Pretty quiet for the most part. It's quiet, you know. Everybody around here knows each other," he continued.

According to Police, the Berks County detectives are involved with the investigation.

At this time, there's no word on what may have led up to the shooting or if anyone was injured.

"I feel totally safe around here, you know there's not a whole lot of things going on around here," Underkofler continued to say.

The Berks County District Attorney says more information will be released Monday.