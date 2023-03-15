MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. – Wednesday afternoon, thick smoke and flames kept firefighters from more than a handful of Berks fire departments busy in Muhlenberg Township.
They battled a 2-alarm brush fire in a tricky location — a wooded hill behind the Knepp's longtime home on Crystal Rock Road — and under conditions that made flames more difficult to extinguish and faster to spread.
"I just saw a guy walking down the side of the house, and my son was coming up and said, 'Mom, there is a fire on the hill,'" explained Sue Knepp, who has lived along Crystal Rock Road for the past 44 years.
"The ground is so dry, and it doesn't take much [to ignite]," explained Kyle Knepp, Sue's son.
Crews managed to keep the flames from getting close to the Knepp's house and other homes in the area.
"The fire is right past our property line, so a sigh of relief," added Kyle.
Engines and trucks could be seen stationed along parts of Crystal Rock Road and Saylor Drive. Kyle and Sue watched as firefighters ran hose into the woods and tackled the flames from different points.
"It seems they put out one spot, and another spot flares up," explained Kyle.
Kyle says he has witnessed brush fires in the area before but Wednesday's two-alarm call felt and looked different.
"I've never seen nothing like that," he said.
Plumes of smoke from the brush fire could be seen for several miles; people in Berks shared photos of the smoke on social media.
The call for the blaze came in around 3 p.m. By 5 p.m., firefighters had the flames contained and worked diligently to ensure smoldering bits would not reignite.
Right now, there's no word on a cause.