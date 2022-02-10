BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa.- A month after Bob Saget's death, his family confirmed he died of head trauma.
Authorities say Saget must have hit his head before going to sleep. Reports indicate no drugs or alcohol were involved.
"There's serious head injuries and there's many, many more mild injuries," says Penn State Health St. Joe's neurosurgeon, Dr. John Weaver.
Weaver says there are indicators after a head injury that could signal a problem.
"When you've had a brief loss of consciousness, or you're amnesic to the event. [If you] don't have any idea what happened, if you have a headache that really persists for a while or if it develops neck pain as well, those are important things," says Weaver.
Unusual behavior, disorientation, clumsiness, unsteadiness or weakness might also mean there's something wrong.
"A hemorrhage is really what we're worried about," says Weaver. "A developing hematoma, a blood clot in the brain that occurs after the point of impact usually takes a pretty strong blow, and a notable event that's not very forgettable."
He says elderly people and those on blood thinners are at higher risk for developing brain bleeds from a less serious injury.
Dr. Weaver says it's also a good idea to keep people awake checking on their mental status and wakefulness for at least a few hours following head trauma.
In Saget's case that didn't happen.
"It happened in his sleep," says Weaver, so probably that process, the stepwise progression of neurologic decline was totally unrecognized in his sleep. The only other thing I was thinking of is occasionally there are seizures that occur following head injury."
When in question, seek medical care by going to the emergency room.