BERN TWP., Pa. - The big band sounds of 1940 wartime USA poured out of the hangar at the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum in Bern Township.
Off in a quieter corner of the airstrip, what's often been called the "forgotten" theater of the conflict in China, Burma, and India is being kept alive by those with knowledge and experience, including one man who is also a veteran, having served in the military.
“We are very happy to be back here in Pennsylvania,” said military vet and reenactor Peter Chen. “This show has been very good to us, so we are happy to be back here."
These aren't just encampments, but in some cases serve as classrooms for new reenactors to learn from those who've been doing it for decades.
"They don't have military experience and also some haven't been doing reenactment quite as much as the others," Chen said.
One young reenactor from New Hampshire is getting a new perspective and sharing what he learns.
"Mostly they know nothing about the China, India, Burma war, nothing about China's involvement in World War II," said reenactor Louis Tabak.
Stories of real military involvement - shared among the tents at World War II weekend, alongside an actual veteran with military experience - is giving others a different perspective on reenactment, and the real, often constantly conflicted world we live in.
"Even though we are representing a different army and a different time period, there are always similarities. There's a common element about the military history experience," Chen said.