Alexis Pagoulatos, the newly-hired executive director of the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, said she believes an animal can serve as a more than sufficient mediator in a conflicted world.
"It's an incredibly bridging issue, in some ways, because no matter where people lie politically, you put them in that room and then you put a puppy in that room, they've got something to talk about all of a sudden," Pagoulatos said.
As she takes the helm at the ARL, she already has plans to take the organization to the next level.
"I want to kind of lift the veil of what happens behind the scenes at an animal shelter, and part of that is because people who work at animal shelters have huge hearts," Pagoulatos said.
The ARL is facing many challenges, with a growing number of animals being brought to the shelter.
"This particular organization has made some incredible strides in animal welfare and making some incredible transitions in a very short period of time," Pagoulatos said.
Additionally, the ARL started to become a "no-kill" shelter in 2018, and Pagoulatos said the future of caring for the welfare of animals in Berks will require a team effort in the shelter and beyond.
"We're launching into strategic planning to really hone in on what we can do to have the greatest impact in the community and for animals here," Pagoulatos said.
In addition to her plans for the months ahead, Pagoulatos said she wants to give more attention to the people who make the shelter move every day.
"Just to spotlight some of our staff members and all the amazing work they do," Pagoulatos said, "spotlight some of the cases that come in."