CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. – The Hollywood Casino Morgantown opened for business Wednesday after years in the making.
Now, people like Jim and Francine Charleston from Hamburg are looking to score big.
"We gamble once in a while, not a lot, but we like to come and have a little bit of fun," said Jim Charleston.
Local state officials say it'll be an economic boost, drawing in crowds from out of the area.
"It's a great day for Berks County," said state Rep. Barry Jozwiak (R-5th District).
State Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th District) added, "This is a great shot in the arm."
In addition to bringing in visitors to Berks, the new casino, which is owned by Wyomissing-based Penn National, will also offer jobs.
"This place is going to employ hundreds of people in this area," said state Rep. Mark Rozzi (D-126th District), "and this is going to be a great revenue generator for the state."
It's a revenue generator that Rozzi says will keep money local.
"This is amazing," he said. "This is truly what the people of Pennsylvania wanted and Berks County. This couldn't have come at a better time."
The casino held a soft opening over the last few days, donating all the slot revenue during the period to charities and organizations.
"I think it's a win for the community and certainly a win for the county and the township and nonprofits," said Schwank.