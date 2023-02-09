READING, Pa. – Berks County Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach said Thursday morning that he has been informed that judges from the Court of Common Pleas may be ready to announce their pick for the vacant commissioner’s seat early next week.

The seat became vacant when Kevin S. Barnhardt was appointed to the position of chief operations officer for the county at the start of this year.

The law dictates that the replacement of a commissioner must be done by the Court of Common Pleas.

But Wyomissing resident Adrian Jadic said he believes there is a lack of transparency surrounding the process.

“I know this is not under your authority, but I've read the county code and it does not say anything that the process should be run in total secrecy,” Jadic said. “And what I'm trying to say is, transparency is good for all of us, and I'm trying to ask you to join us to ask from the Court administration for a little bit more transparency. We don't know how it was done; I mean it was very little and most of it was rumors.”

Leinbach reminded Jadic that whatever the commissioners know has been shared with the public.

“What we know we've shared," Leinbach said. “There were 22 total applicants. The judges reviewed all of those applications and based on that review, cut that down, I believe, to approximately 12 finalists."

Leinbach said the judges interviewed those finalists this past Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

“I completely support the Court's decision to not make those names public,” Leinbach added. “We don't do that. Here you have people that are in full time jobs, and it could hurt them, as it’s a little bit like putting a job application out and your employer finds out.”

“It’s different than somebody signing up to be on (city) council, as that's not even a part time job," Leinbach said. "An employer, as a rule, isn't going to be upset because somebody is seeking a city council seat, but they could be upset if a key employee was seeking a full-time position outside their employment.”