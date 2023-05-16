Voters are heading to the polls in Berks County for the Pennsylvania primary. It is Anne Norton's first election as director of election services in Berks County.

"Voters are out there voting and not getting a lot of calls from the precincts with the machines. Everything seems to be going pretty smooth," said Norton.

When it comes to voter turnout, Norton tells us the county will not know until the results come in at night.

"We're expecting as a typical primary, a lighter, maybe 15-25 percent," said Norton.

She tells us a new mail sorting system is being used this May.

"Scans in the mail-in ballots, opens them, slices them open, sorts them by precinct. It does a lot of the work that our staff used to do," said Norton.

Norton tells us she expects there will be a higher voter turnout in the fall. The polls will be closing at 8 p.m.

Voters in Berks County have some decisions to make. Four Democrats are running for mayor in Reading, including the current mayor who's seeking re-election.

All three county commissioners seats are open, and there are school board and judicial races.