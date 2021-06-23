TOPTON, Pa. | Local police may get a new tool to crackdown on speeding in neighborhoods.
The House is set to take up a bill that would let local police use radar to catch speeders.
Fleetwood Police Chief Steven Stinsky is strongly in support of allowing local police departments to use radar to crack down on speeding. He says it's a much safer and more effective alternative to the current practices.
"The speed timing device, radar gun, costs about a third of the price of our ENRADD unit, and it only has to be calibrated once a year," says Chief Stinsky.
Currently in Pennsylvania only State Police can use radar. Similar bills trying to expand usage have failed in the past.
Some opposed are concerned that allowing local police departments to use radar for speed enforcement is simply a ploy to bring in more revenue.
Stinksky says, in fact local departments only get a fraction of that money. "The other money is all court costs and processing fees and things that the legislature has put on to help cover roadwork, safety programs etc., also uninsured motorists... all those things are covered in some of those other fees."
In this bill the legislature is limiting the amount of revenue a department can bring in from enforcing speed laws using radar to just 10% of its budget.
That means for Fleetwood police to bring in 10% of their approximately $1.3 million dollar budget they would have to write over 10,000 tickets for speed related offenses in a year. So far this year they've written a total of 210.
Chief Stinsky says to goal is simply to make things safer.
"We have the backing of the state police, we seem to have the legislators that are trying to balance the fears of the public with the needs of the public and I think this is probably a good compromise for us."