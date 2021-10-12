READING, Pa. – DC Comics has announced the son of Superman, Jon Kent — who is now donning the cape himself — is going to be dating a male reporter in an upcoming story line.
Representatives from the LGBT Center of Greater Reading say that's good news for members of the LGBT community.
They say representation in mainstream media is important, but positive representation is even more important, as LGBT characters have often been the gay best friend or a jester-like character.
"This, this character, the son of Superman, coming out in the media as part of the LGBT community," said Aaron Rineer with the LGBT Center of Greater Reading. "I think that it's a great step forward because this is a positive role model."
They say it's important for kids to know they're not alone but also to know that they don't have to be just a sidekick or jester.
The relationship will be in the fifth issue of "Superman: Son of Kal-El," releasing Nov. 9.