BETHEL TWP., Pa. — Whopper fans in Berks County will soon have a new place to get their fill of the famous burger.

Royal Food Group announced Friday that it is preparing to celebrate the grand opening of a new Burger King in Bethel Township.

The restaurant is located at 8603 Lancaster Ave. (Route 501), just north of Interstate 78's Bethel interchange.

"Royal Food Group is proud to grow our restaurant base in the Berks County region and create more than 40 jobs in the community," the franchisee, Dalsher Nagra, said in a news release. "We look forward to serving Guests their favorite flame-broiled BK products for many years to come."

Grand-opening festivities are scheduled to take place next Friday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Community leaders will be on hand for the event, and all active law enforcement, military members, and veterans will be offered a free sandwich.

To celebrate its arrival in the community, BK's franchisee said it will make a donation to the Tulpehocken Area School District, Union Fire Company Bethel, and the Bethel Township Police Department.