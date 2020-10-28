WEST READING, Pa. - Over the past couple months, Penn Avenue in West Reading hasn't looked the way many are used to seeing it, but new businesses are still springing up.
"Some people say we are either the smartest people or the stupidest people," said Mark Camlin, an owner of Willow Creek Brewing. "That's yet to be determined. It's been tough. It's been challenging."
Calming at least a little pandemic-era climate uncertainty, Willow Creek is the new storefront in town. The owner said he's pleased with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board's decision to waive license fees for 2021.
"That's a very great, beneficial thing for us," said Camlin. "Because it was great, a lot of my brewery friends have been challenged, because their renewal came up for their license next year, and now this added benefit of not having to pay for it is great."
It all began with a recent proposal from Gov. Tom Wolf urging the PLCB to do so. Some said they see it as a drop in the proverbial whiskey barrel for an industry still trying to come up for air while coping with COVID-19 capacity limits.
"The big thing is getting back to some sense of normalcy," said Camlin. "Fifty percent, or getting the foot traffic that we have around here, getting that back in the doors."
Willow Creek Brewing joins similar businesses along the avenue looking forward to a year devoid of license fees and hopefully a safer environment to welcome back 100% of its clientele.
"We are very happy to be on Penn Avenue," said Camlin. "We are very happy to be a part of the Penn Avenue family now."
The restaurant and lodging association estimates the PLCB's move could average out to around $1,500 per establishment.