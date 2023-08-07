WYOMISSING, Pa. - Businesses are opening their doors in Wyomissing. Tenant spaces at "The Block" are filling up fast, according to MSC Retail.

Chelsea Rusnack, owner of Intimately Ivy, located at 945 Hill Ave, Suite 400 said, "It's pretty surreal to be opening a storefront in an area where I grew up."

Rusnack and Michelle Craciun are running just two of the new business locations in Wyomissing.

Craciun is the General Manager of Club Pilates Wyomissing, located at 951 Hill Avenue, Suite 10.

She said Pilates "is quite literally for anybody, no matter what age you are."

Craciun is getting things ready ahead of a studio launch party Wednesday evening to celebrate the opening of Club Pilates Wyomissing. It will take place at the studio from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

When describing Pilates, Craciun said, "It can help with spinal realignment." She continued to say, "it can also help with increased flexibility, mobility and a full body tone."

Other business owners on "The Block" are excited to bring health and wellness to the area. This includes the owner of Intimately Ivy, opening the first head spa in Berks County just two weeks ago.

Rusnack says the head spa is intended "to show that beauty is not only physical but it's internal."

"By merging them together, we allow our clients to see the physical results of their hair and learn more about hair health," she continued.

Under the microscope, Rusnack is healing the heads and hearts of her clients. MSC Retail says tenant locations on "The Block" are almost at full capacity.

Another "Coming Soon" sign you can expect to see will be positioned right in-between the spa and Pilates studio from chain restaurant Primo Hoagies.

MSC Retail expects Primo Hoagies to open by the end of the year.