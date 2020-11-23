READING, Pa - The new initiative is called Grow Together. It's an effort to put info directly into your phone to show you just how close farm fresh products are to you and your family.
"The main goal of this program is to connect consumers with the producers in Berks County,” said Katie Hetherington-Cunfer, Director of Government and Community Relations. “We have a wealth of fabulous agriculture producers within the county."
Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, you don't need to be doing all your shopping at the big box stores, when you can contribute to keeping more money in the county.
"You can go five to ten minutes from your house. You can buy your turkey this week,” said Hetherington-Cunfer. “You can get your Christmas tree. You can have these wonderful family moments and you can do it by buying from your neighbors."
The issues farmers have been up against, even before the pandemic, involved educating a public and consumer base that has gotten away from what a local farm is all about.
“There is still a disconnect,” Hetherington-Cunfer said. “There’s a lot of folks that are a couple generations removed from agriculture. And don't realize they could literally travel on a car, a bus, walk down the street, find it at a farmer's market."
The campaign is pushing out a series of digital ads to raise awareness about the program. You can go to the Grow Together page on RebuildBerks.com for more info.