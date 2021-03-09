Nearly a year after COVID-19 brought the Keystone State to a grinding halt, one doctor in Berks County says she's somewhat relieved and excited the CDC has clarified and updated guidance for fully vaccinated people.
"The state of mental health amongst our young people is concerning right now, but, really for everyone," said Dr. Karen Wang, director of pediatrics at the Berks Community Health Center. "I think the initial message that you still need to do everything the same even though there's vaccine out there made some people enter into a deeper depression. They thought this is never going to end."
Roughly 37 million Americans have been fully vaccinated.
Wang notes, "We've seen the cases fall, the hospitalization numbers fall." However, she also warns that there is still a significant amount of the virus circulating in the Berks County community.
"I just got my shot about a week ago," said Berks County resident Robert Ritter. While updated CDC guidelines may be a dose of hope for some Americans, Ritter says he isn't expecting society to suddenly go back to the way things were pre-COVID.
"My mom is 93. So, we're going to be extra careful," Ritter said. "We got mom this far, so we want to make sure she's okay. It's been rough for everyone."
"This should hopefully bring people's anxiety level down a little bit, while not completely relaxing people's vigilance," said Wang. "We don't want people disregarding their responsibility to protect other people."