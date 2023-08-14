EXETER TWP, Pa. – At Monday night’s Exeter Township Board of Supervisors meeting supervisor David Vollmer, Jr. was elected to be the new board chair. He received 3 votes in favor of his election with Vollmer and supervisor David Hughes abstaining.

Former chair George Bell said: “I had made an announcement that it would be a good time (to change). Healthy boards rotate leadership and I’ve had the privilege of chairing this board for almost two years. It was a situation where I’m invested in the community and wish to retain a position on the board, but I think it’s a good time for us to consider a leadership change.”

Bell then nominated Vollmer to be chair and when no other nominations were made the vote was taken and Vollmer assumed the position.

Vollmer established that there was a new sheriff in town when he later emphatically stopped two discussions between supervisor Hughes and vice-chair David Gardella that Vollmer said had become personal attacks. “As the new chairman I am not going to make this about Dave Hughes and about Ted Gardella, we’re going to make this about the people of Exeter.”

By Exeter standards, it became a civil meeting after Vollmer’s admonishment.

Pennsylvania American Water Company Fight

An Exeter resident, Amandas Johnson, addressed the supervisors and asked for their help in fighting Pennsylvania American Water Company. Johnson explained that when PA Act 12 was passed in 2016 it allowed for the sale of municipal water facilities to private corporations in an effort to help failing municipalities.

“Unfortunately, when Exeter Township sold their facilities, they were not in what the state considered to be a failing status,” Johnson said. “The residents have now learned that were are paying for water treatment facilities throughout the state.”

Every time Pennsylvania American buys another facility the residents of Exeter township end up paying for it, she said, because the water company petitions the PUC for a rate increase for Exeter to cover the cost of the new acquisition. “Exeter currently pays 170% more for water and wastewater than the rest of the state of Pennsylvania,” Johnson noted. “And we’re set to have increases for 4 pending sales in the state over the next year.”

Johnson asked the supervisors to consider four actions. One, buy the wastewater treatment plant back at a reduced rate. Two, divert wastewater treatment to a neighboring township. Three, file a formal complaint with the PUC on behalf of the township citizens. And four, have the water quality tested to see how it compares to industry standards.

Although the supervisors, led by Michelle Kircher, were inclined to help, supervisor Hughes said he believed there was no way Pennsylvania American Water would sell the wastewater plant back to the township. “That ship has sailed,” he noted.

Life-saving awards

Sergeant Rocco DiCamillo, on behalf of police chief Matthew Hawley, presented Life Saving Awards to officers Brian Eveland and Christian Butz. According to DiCamillo, on Sunday May 21, they responded to a radio call at the Sunset Family Restaurant for the report of a 70-year-old male who was in respiratory arrest and stopped breathing. The male was choking and turning purple from lack of oxygen, he said.

The officers arrived on scene withing 3 minutes of receiving the radio call and assessed the situation. Patrolmen Butz began chest compressions while Eveland administered rescue breaths until EMS personnel arrived, DiCamillo noted. EMS continued with follow-on care until the patient’s situation stabilized. The patient was transported to Tower Health Reading where he arrived alive.

Other business

The supervisors approved a resolution for the Joint Comprehensive Plan with Amity and Douglas townships and St. Lawrence borough and accept the resignation of Fred Whitehawk from Auditor position. The supervisors then approved an RFP for Professional Financial and Administrative Auditing Services.

Also, a hearing for intermunicipal liquor license transfer and election for extension of time to render decision under Section 461(b.1)(2)(ii) was approved to be held Tuesday, August 15. In addition, the supervisors authorized replacement of HVAC unit for township office area at a cost of $12,793.00.