SPRING TWP., Pa. – The Spring Township Planning Commission was presented with preliminary land development plans Thursday night for a new Chick–fil–A building in the Broadcasting Square Shopping Center.
Representatives of Chick–fil–A told the panel that the existing restaurant would be razed to make way for a new building with improved drive-thru lanes.
Chris Riggle, an engineer representing the company, said the current restaurant only allows for 13 cars to stack in the drive-thru before cars start backing up onto the driveway and access roads.
By reorienting the building and locating all parking to the front of the restaurant, Riggle said the new plan will allow a two-lane drive-thru which will allow 36 cars to stack before any have to overflow into the access driveway.
The plans also call for two canopies to be located on either side of the building, one with team members for ordering and the other with team members for delivering meals.
Sara Werner, an attorney for Chick–fil–A, said the two-lane drive-thru is a model the company is using going forward.
"With COVID, most people are staying in their cars, so this is a dramatic improvement over what is there today," Werner said.
Tom Wilt, a project manager representing Chick–fil–A, said the plans do not show improvements that will be made to the kitchen for greater efficiency.
Wilt said the current restaurant was designed for 144 indoor seats, but because of an expanded space for an improved kitchen, the new design calls for 94 seats.
"This is a much better designed drive-thru, because it is totally isolated from the parking field," Wilt said. "This is a good design. The canopies have a calming effect (on drivers) because they alert you that you are in a zone with team members walking."
Township Engineer Jim Moll said that while the township was seeing this plan for the first time Thursday, he had been aware that the applicant had been considering the change for quite some time.
Moll said he would like to meet with the applicants to discuss parking.
"After the shopping center was built, we realized there were issues with parking in certain areas of the shopping center," Moll said. "We changed regulations when we realized it wasn't working. We require applicants to demonstrate that they have adequate parking."
Moll did say he was encouraged by the fact that the new restaurant will have less indoor seating.
Werner said there are currently 39 parking spaces on site, but the new plan will offer 41 total parking spaces because Chick–fil–A will be using eight shared spaces with the neighboring Chili's Grill and Bar.
Moll said there has always been a great deal of driver confusion in the shopping center and recommended that the applicant create a right-turn-only at the exit driveway.