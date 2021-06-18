READING, Pa. | Reading's 18th Ward is celebrating the addition of a new community garden.
The garden is located on Liggett Avenue in the Oakbrook section of the city, according to community members organizing the garden.
Last year, the "Victory Garden Task Force" says they distributed more than 100 garden boxes to members of the Oakbrook community to grow their own food.
They also noted the program was a success, so a community garden was a natural progression. This summer they say they'll be building raised garden beds to assist the greater community.