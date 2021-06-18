flowers generic graphic

READING, Pa. | Reading's 18th Ward is celebrating the addition of a new community garden.

The garden is located on Liggett Avenue in the Oakbrook section of the city, according to community members organizing the garden.

Last year, the "Victory Garden Task Force" says they distributed more than 100 garden boxes to members of the Oakbrook community to grow their own food.

They also noted the program was a success, so a community garden was a natural progression. This summer they say they'll be building raised garden beds to assist the greater community.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.