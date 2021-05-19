READING, Pa. | Wesley Butler, 20, is making history after overtaking Stratt Marmarou in the race for Reading city council district 4.
"Kids, they DM me on Instagram, they tweet at me, and they say they're inspired," says Butler.
It's a role he says he's excited to be embarking on.
"I just know while I am here, I want to create change," he noted.
This is a big change for the district, as Marmarou at 87 is the oldest council member. Butler is looking to provide a fresh perspective on a city he grew up in, but he recognizes he has limited experience.
"I am 1 out of 7, and I know they have bright ideas too," says Butler. "I just want to work as part of a team to invest in the youth and invest in the city residents."
Butler played on Reading High's basketball team the year they won their first state championship in 2017. Now a student at Kutztown University, he plays there while studying communications, but he wants to show a different side of himself.
He says an initial focus on council will be to provide opportunities and recreation for young people.
"As long as we can save at least one, or just a kid that can just make it out of poverty or make it out of a bad situation at home, I think that's going to benefit the city in the long run," says Butler.
His long-term goals include working on parking problems, and other quality of life issues surrounding noise violations and rundown properties.
"I know I don't have all the answers and I'm willing to do my research and homework and ask questions," says Butler.