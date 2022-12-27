READING, Pa. - When Winter Wonderland ice skating at Santander Arena was announced in November, the response from the community was overwhelming.

All available slots for the free skating sessions on the Reading Royals' home ice were gone in record time.

Due to great demand, fourteen additional sessions are now available for January. Registration for the free event is on first come, first served basis.

The additional dates are January 3, 5, 6, 10, 11 and 12.

Those interested can register here.

Winter Wonderland is a collaboration between the City of Reading, Santander Arena, Slapshot Charities, Reading Water Authority and the Reading Parking authority.