READING, Pa. - A new exhibit coming to the Reading Public Museum will center on flight, navigation and the exploration of space.

Mission Aerospace is an interactive family exhibition that running January 21 to May 7.

It will introduce visitors of all ages to flight, navigation and NASA by coupling the science and history of airplanes, helicopters, rockets and other aircraft with a fun and educational maze that includes building stations.

Visitors can make paper airplanes and rockets to learn about aerodynamics, explore how gyroscopes are used in navigation and discover the connections between satellites and GPS.

The exhibit will also highlight some of the world’s most iconic aircraft, and visitors can be immersed in NASA’s vision for the future, including the robotic exploration of Mars and fascinating scientific achievements from the International Space Station.

All will be challenged to apply what they know about flight as they make their way through the massive, life-size maze.

The Museum is open daily 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information can be found on their website.