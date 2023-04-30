BOYERTOWN, Pa. - In Boyertown, Berks County, a new special exhibit at the General Carl Spaatz National Army Air Force Museum hits home.

The display "Boyertown Goes to War" is being featured until May 28th.

It focuses on the home front during World War II.

It looks at how the American people stepped up in every way imaginable to support the soldiers.

"What we're trying to demonstrate here is the contribution of cities and town all over the United States, just like Boyertown, who effectively saved the free world during World War II," said Col. Keith Seiwell. "Without the logistics, capability and power of our natural resources throughout the United States as far as its people, the free world would have never been able to survive the onslaught of fascism and totalitarianism of the Germans and Japanese."

Displays include what it was like to live in the 1940s, including a typical home kitchen scene and how families had to ration many things.

The display shows how the country united to do whatever necessary to win the war, including manufacturing supplies and weapons in a way never seen before.