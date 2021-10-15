EXETER TWP., Pa. – Barry "The Hatchet" Vagnoni's life already seems like it's part of cinema. His set: a sprawling Philadelphia Eagles extension on his home.
"I call it the most happy place on earth 'cause it is," said Vagnoni.
It comes complete with an audience that often surrounds him as he watches the Eagles week after week, through the touchdowns and the turnovers.
"We had a long drought and a lot of years of good football but we had a lot of bad years," Vagnoni said.
Now, a film from Wavelength Productions is set to hit streaming services in December, and it will share his story with the world.
"Every eagles fan should watch it," Vagnoni said. "Every football fan should watch it. Cuz we all can relate to the underdog."
The film itself is undergoing a name change from "Maybe Next Year" to "Maybe This Year," as it zeroes in on the Eagles' improbable Super Bowl season.
"I think it's a better version, for sure," Vagnoni said. "It's more family oriented and that's what I'm about."
A special screening of the film is set for Tuesday at the Philadelphia Navy Yard.
Even those behind the camera couldn't have predicted what their cameras would capture, but maybe Vagnoni did.
"They had no clue," he said of the film's producers. "Nobody had any clue that it was gonna be a Super Bowl-winning season. It worked out perfectly."