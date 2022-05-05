READING, Pa. – The fire station at Ninth and Marion streets in Reading has seen a lot.
"The building goes back into the late 1800s. It's old," said Lt. Jason Batz with the Reading Fire Department.
How old are we talking?
"It's the oldest building currently in operation in the fire department in the city," Batz said. "And horses ran from here originally. This is a horse-drawn-era station."
In addition to fighting fires across the city, the firefighters that work out of this station have more to deal with when they return from their calls.
"Deteriorating parts of the building," Batz explained. "Extra critters running around that aren't necessarily wanted."
Now, their soon-to-be new location across the street will be a welcome sight.
"We are putting in facilities to modernize things," Batz said. "Different areas for [decontamination]."
The project is over a quarter of the way finished, and when complete, it will include many safety design firsts for the Reading Fire Department.
"To keep carcinogens and the bad products of combustion away from the living areas," Batz explained.
The new station also will provide additional space where firefighters can work.
"In the past, firefighters come back from calls," Batz said. "They sit literally right around the fire trucks, and they're inhaling diesel fumes."
So the hardworking firefighters at Ninth and Marion face the next few months, with their new state-of-the-art station set to be finished in December.
"It's a much needed addition to the department," Batz said. "We've been waiting a long time for this."