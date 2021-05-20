CUMRU TWP., Pa. – At Thursday night's regular meeting, the Cumru Township Board of Commissioners approved a lease/turnback agreement not to exceed $675,000 to obtain a new firetruck.
Fire Captain Jeremy Brubaker told the commissioners that the new firetruck will replace one that was acquired in 1995 and is now incurring heavy maintenance costs. It will be sold for $18,000 in a transaction separate from the lease/turnback agreement.
The new firetruck will be delivered in 2022 from Pierce Manufacturing Inc., Appleton, Wisconsin. It will be 31 feet long and able to access over 90% of the driveways in the township. It will be built from the ground up at one location in Wisconsin and have a capacity to carry 1,000 gallons of water.
Brubaker said that by specifying fire department needs, rather than wants, it was able to save $180,000 to $200,000 in equipment costs. The lease/turnback agreement allows the township to pay for the new equipment over 10 years and then return the vehicle for a new one.
Fire Chief James Beane received approval from the commissioners to prepare a civil service advertisement seeking to fill three fire department positions. Applicants will be charged $35 to take the civil service exam. Beane also told the commissioners that turnout of volunteer fire fighters continues to decline.
Other business
Cumru Police Lt. Jamie Griffith reported that on May 13 Cumru police assisted Spring Township police in the apprehension of a man who fired shots in Spring before being taken at gunpoint by Cumru police in Montrose Manor. Also, Griffith reported that on May 14 , five vehicle break-ins were attempted in Mifflin Park but nothing of value was stolen.
In addition, the commissioners approved adding Bill's Emergency Towing to the approved towing list.
In other actions, the commissioners approved the application for a Growing Greener grant from the Department of Environmental Protection. The requested $82,541.10 would be used for rehabilitation of stormwater sewers.
The commissioners also approved two escrow releases for the Matz tract subdivision plan, located at the southeast corner of the intersection of Hampshire Road and Old Lancaster Pike: $2,298.00 for Phase 2 and $13,876.47 for Phase 3.
Public Works Superintendent Bob McNichols told the commissioners that the highway department was advertising for a Class 2 driver/operator and the sewer department was advertising for a Class 2 utility technician.
Township Engineer Joseph Rogosky also informed the commissioners that bids would open May 26 for microsurface friction course to be used for resurfacing Cedar Top Road, Welsh Road and the intersection of Church Road and Imperial Drive.