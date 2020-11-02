AKRON, Ohio – A new leader for FirstEnergy Corp. faced analysts Monday morning to deliver third-quarter financial results. The old leader, Charles E. Jones, was fired Friday.
FirstEnergy Corp. is the parent company of Berks County-based Met-Ed and Jersey Central Power and Light, among other holdings.
FirstEnergy has been under U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission investigations related to Ohio House Bill 6, a $1 billion bailout of two nuclear energy plants formerly owned by First Energy's then bankrupt subsidiary, FirstEnergy Solutions.
A federal complaint alleges that FirstEnergy used an "energy pass-through" to funnel up to $60 million to Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder's dark money group Generation Now. The money was allegedly used to support Householder-aligned Ohio House candidates, the passage of House Bill 6 and efforts to block a referendum to overturn the bill.
FirstEnergy said its internal review concluded that Jones, the former CEO, and two other executives violated certain FirstEnergy policies and its code of conduct. On Oct. 29, FirstEnergy announced that the three executives were terminated, effective immediately.
The company appointed its president, Steven E. Strah, as acting CEO and Christopher D. Pappas, a current member of the company's board, as executive director. Pappas remains an independent member of the board and is not a member of the management team. He reports to Donald T. Misheff, who continues as non-executive chairman of the board.
Pappas told analysts that, because the investigation and related matters are ongoing, the company would not answer any questions related to the matter other than to refer to earlier prepared remarks. The analysts largely ignored Pappas, and he and other executives spent much of the Q&A period diplomatically dancing around their questions.
Third-quarter results
Outside of the dramatic management changes, FirstEnergy had a good third quarter, considering the ongoing impact of the pandemic.
"Our strong third quarter results reflect the hard work, resiliency and attention to safety demonstrated by our employees during this year of unprecedented challenges," said Strah. "While our board initiated changes to our leadership team last week, our company's primary focus remains the same: providing reliable service to our customers and executing our growth initiatives."
Third-quarter net income was $454 million, an increase of $63 million from third-quarter 2019 net income of $391 million. For the first nine months of 2020, net income declined to $837 million from $1.016 billion in 2019, on revenues of $8.3 billion.
Earnings per share (EPS) in the third quarter were $0.84 compared to $0.73 in 2019. For the first nine months of 2019, EPS were $1.54 compared to $1.90 in 2019.
In FirstEnergy's regulated distribution business, third-quarter 2020 operating results benefited from higher residential volume, incremental rider revenues in Ohio and Pennsylvania, and weather-related usage. Those drivers were partially offset by higher depreciation expense compared to the third quarter of 2019.
Total distribution deliveries decreased 1.7% compared to the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to the impact of the pandemic on commercial and industrial sales. Residential sales increased 5.1% as many people continue to work and attend school from home. Commercial deliveries decreased 5.5%, while sales to industrial customers decreased 6.3%.
In the regulated transmission business, third-quarter 2020 operating results were flat compared to the same period in 2019 as higher rate base associated with the company's ongoing investments in its energizing the future transmission program were offset by higher net financing costs and taxes.
In the corporate/other segment, third-quarter 2020 operating results reflect higher tax benefits compared to the same quarter of 2019, partially offset by higher expenses.
The company also affirmed its long-term growth projections. FirstEnergy said it remains on track to achieve 6% to 8% compound annual operating earnings growth from 2018 to 2021, as well as its extended compound annual growth rate of 5% to 7% through 2023. That projection includes plans to issue up to $600 million of equity annually starting in 2022 to fund the company's regulated growth initiatives.
Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) includes one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions, and a diverse generating fleet with a total capacity of more than 16,000 megawatts.
FirstEnergy's 10 regulated distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, based on serving 6 million customers in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Stretching from the Ohio-Indiana border to the New Jersey shore, the companies operate an infrastructure of more than 269,000 miles of distribution lines.