READING, Pa. | A local business owner in Reading is taking extra steps in helping to feed those in need.
Moises Abreu has been holding food giveaways his business, the 'New Heightz Grocery Store', on North Sixth Street every Wednesday for nearly a year.
Abreu told 69 News reporters that he's blessed to own a business, and wants to share what he has with others in the community.
He also noted that though he has been doing this for more than a year, he doesn't plan to stop anytime soon.
"To see them lining up, waiting for me, like, how can I stop?" said Abreu. "How can I say no, you know? How can I not do this? So it motivates me to keep going, because they keep showing up."
Abreu told 69 News how he continued to serve food throughout the day, even when his store was closed, so he could feed neighborhood kids who were coming home from school.
The food giveaways take place in New Heightz Grocery Store every Wednesday, from noon to 1 o' clock.