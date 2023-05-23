READING, Pa. – Through the doors of the LightHouse Women and Children's Center on North Sixth Street in Reading are the words "Welcome Home" on the wall. It is a homeless shelter that Berks County Commissioner Michael Rivera said is very much needed.
"There's really not much out there for women and children together, and it's important that you're able to keep women and children together," Rivera said.
The commissioner was among hundreds of people at a fundraiser. People created flower arrangements to leave behind for guests. They also got a look at the shelter, which used to be a 25,000-square-foot thrift store. Now it features 43 rooms for single women, women with children and unaccompanied youth.
"Ever since I heard about it and saw what was going to happen here, I've been very excited about it," Rivera said.
Each room comes with its own fridge and its own bathroom, as well as beds. The executive director said it is exciting to see this getting off the ground.
"We've been waiting for a long time — even prior to COVID, this building was getting planned," said Kate Alley, executive director of the LightHouse Women and Children's Center.
Alley said case management services will be offered. That is on top of partnerships with Tower Health Street Medicine and other local resources. People will be able to stay at the shelter for up to six months.
"And this will be such a home-like environment that they won't really look back on their time here and think of it as a homeless shelter," said Alley.
A ribbon-cutting will be held in June. Women and children will be able to move in at the end of the summer, once everything is completed.