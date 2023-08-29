New initiative will allow 10 minutes of free parking on Penn Street

READING, Pa. - Mayor Eddie Morán has teamed up with the Reading Parking Authority for a new parking initiative aimed at providing convenient and quick parking for patrons of Penn Street.

"Free 10 on Penn" begins Friday and officials say it marks a significant step towards enhancing the overall parking experience in downtown Reading.

“We have been able to work with the parking authority on a new pilot program that would allow 10 minutes with no enforcement for anyone who parks on Penn Street. That's going to help people who want to run into a downtown business for a quick errand,” explained Mayor Morán.

The initiative was started to aid individuals looking to complete quick tasks such as picking up takeout orders, dropping off items or making brief stops at local businesses without having to worry about receiving a parking ticket.

The parking authority is hoping this will streamline the parking process and increase turnover rates, making it easier for customers to find available parking spaces upon their arrival.

Officials say data gathered over a four-month period revealed over 50% of Penn Street meter users parked for less than 10 minutes.

The project will commence as a 60-day pilot program, during which its effectiveness and impact will be evaluated.