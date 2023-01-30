MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A popular Berks County supplier of dairy products, juice and teas is expected to have a new owner soon.

In a joint press release dated January 23 of this year, it was announced that a subsidiary of New Jersey-based Cream-O-Land Dairy will purchase Clover Farms Dairy.

While the sale is not yet complete, the announcement confirmed the intended acquisition is expected to occur within the next two months and that both companies are working hard to finalize the transaction.

According to the statement: "The completion of the transaction will secure Clover Farms’ operations into the future as a strong regional dairy processor, which provides hundreds of jobs in eastern PA and a stable market for its independent farmer network."

Established in Pennsylvania in 1937, Clover Farms is headquartered in Muhlenberg Township and uses a network of over 170 local farms to supply milk for their operation.

Both companies stated more information on the acquisition will be made available following closing.