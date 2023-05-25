Berks County-native Taylor Swift is about to perform in New Jersey on her "Eras Tour," and she may be entering her sandwich era.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted a video welcoming Swift to the Garden State.
He brought up the perennial Jersey debate: Is it "pork roll" or "Taylor ham"?
Murphy says Swift's arrival led him to settle it.
He declared the "Taylor Swift ham, egg, and cheese" the official state sandwich of New Jersey.
Welcome to New Jersey. We’ve been waiting for you, @taylorswift13.In honor of Taylor Swift bringing The Eras Tour to @MetLifeStadium, I am declaring the Taylor Swift Ham, Egg, and Cheese the official state sandwich. pic.twitter.com/ilOSvUVGl6— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 25, 2023
Swift performs at MetLife Stadium this weekend.