MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - A New Jersey man is in custody in Berks County after he allegedly assaulted two state troopers as they attempted to detain him.

According to court documents, police were dispatched to the 100 block of Long Pond Road in Maxatawny Township on Monday for a report of a disabled vehicle.

Upon arrival, two state troopers made contact with 40-year-old Michael Mazza of Ocean Township, New Jersey.

Police allege Mazza was acting erratic, and their investigation revealed he had an active arrest warrant out of New Jersey.

When they tried to place him under arrest, police say Mazza resisted and attempted to strike them. Court documents state that one of the troopers twice deployed their stun gun on Mazza but the suspect was able to break free of the wires as he ran away.

Troopers eventually pepper-sprayed Mazza and were able to force him to the ground, placing him in handcuffs.

One of the troopers sustained cuts and bruises and the other a possible broken or sprained thumb.

Mazza is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats and resisting arrest.

He's in Berks County Jail unable to post $20,000 bail.