Reading, Pa. - A New Jersey based campaign against drunk driving is expanding into Berks County thanks to a new partnership.
The John R. Elliott HERO Campaign for Designated Drivers recently partnered with the Council on Chemical Abuse. The new partnership aims to prevent drunk and impaired driving in Berks County.
The HERO Campaign was established in memory of Navy Ensign John Elliott of Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Elliot was killed in a July 2000 collision with a drunk driver two months after graduating from the United States Naval Academy.
The founders promote their message of safe and sober designated driving by partnering with high schools, colleges, law enforcement, bars and taverns and professional sports teams.
“We’re excited to join forces with the Council on Chemical Abuse to bring our safety message: ‘Be a HERO. Be a Designated Driver.’ to Berks County,” said HERO Campaign Chairman, Bill Elliott. “We look forward to having bar and tavern owners in Berks County join us and COCA in our mutual efforts to save lives by preventing drunk and impaired driving.”
The Council on Chemical Abuse is inviting Berks County bars and restaurants to join the effort as Berks County HERO Establishments.
COCA says participating establishments must agree to promote the HERO Campaign and serve free soft drinks, coffee or other non-alcoholic beverages to non-drinking designated drivers.
Participating establishments also display HERO posters, brochures and window decals provided by the campaign.
Interested bar and tavern owners can register for the program online at Cocaberks.org/berks-hero-campaign.
COCA says they've already recruited several Berks County restaurants and bars, including All American Sports Bar, Brewer’s Bar & Grill, G.N.A. Ristorante & Pizzeria, Go Fish! Seafood Restaurant & Sushi Bar, Nonno Alby’s Wood Oven Pizza, Say Cheese! Restaurant & Cheese, Tinos Pizzeria & Bar, and The Ugly Oyster.
“We are excited to support the HERO campaign in Berks County, said Paige Carroll, COCA Prevention Specialist and Berks HERO Campaign Contact. “We encourage families and friends to take the HERO Pledge in hopes to rotate who will be the designated driver on particular evenings. These efforts are on-going, and this is not a single event. We appreciate the HERO Establishments that have already registered in Berks County!”
For more information on the HERO Campaign visit HEROcampaign.org.