HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's almost like the first day of school.

"I'm super excited to be here," said Johanny Cepeda Freytiz, a Democrat who is new to representing Berks County in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. "It's swearing in day. I can't wait to be sworn in to serve our great community of the 129th District."

And what's school without a bus?

"I have a busload of people from Schuylkill and Berks that came down, so it's really nice that we're able to take part," said Jamie Barton, a Republican representing the 124th District, which covers parts of Berks and Schuylkill counties.

Both Barton, a Republican, and Cepeda-Freytiz, a Democrat, had a busload of supporters at the state Capitol in Harrisburg.

"I came out, we're taking the bus to Harrisburg," said Ray Greer of Reading. "It's been a long fight for Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz and really looking forward to it, really looking forward to seeing her get inaugurated."

Both newly elected lawmakers spoke to the excitement of the day and how they want that energy to carry over when the work begins.

"When I think about all this excitement, and that energy is what I'm hoping to bring to that district our district in Schuylkill and Berks County," Barton said.

"It's always on," Cepeda-Freytiz said. "We just gotta keep going. I'm super excited to get to work serving my constituents."

Both said they're looking to keep their constituents' needs at the forefront.

"One of the things I've done is brought memorabilia from Schuylkill and Berks County so I can remind me," Barton said. "I've been critical of legislators forgetting where they came from and not remembering what they're here for."

"It's exciting times," Cepeda-Freytiz said. "We are making history. [I'm the] first Democrat Latina from Berks County here representing, being the voice for the unheard."

Also Tuesday, the House elected Berks County state Rep. Mark Rozzi to serve as its speaker. He said he plans to drop his affiliation with the Democratic Party and serve as an independent.