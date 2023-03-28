EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - At Monday night’s meeting of the Exeter Township supervisors, a new legal firm was hired to be the solicitor by a 4 to 1 vote. But as The Who famously sang in Won’t Get Fooled Again, “Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.”

Schnee Legal Services and attorney Chad Schnee assumed the position, effective April 1, succeeding the law firm of Tucker Hall, where Schnee previously worked.

Supervisor David Hughes cast the dissenting vote and his comments caused verbal fireworks to explode among the supervisors. Hughes first claimed that the motion to appoint Schnee Legal Services was out of order because Tucker Hall had not been terminated.

“Mr. Schnee is trying to get this township to subsidize going out on his own” Hughes charged. “He wants us to finance his business,” Hughes continued. He charged that Schnee informed township manager, Betsy McBride, that he was leaving Tucker Hall three days before the last supervisor’s meeting March 13 but no supervisors were informed at that time.

“He’s a sneaky, sneaky guy,” Hughes said. “I have eight reasons why Mr. Schnee should not be named our solicitor” he continued. “He’s inexperienced, and he’s never been a partner in a law firm,” were two of Hughes’ reasons not to hire Schnee.

“His contract gives Schnee control of the supervisors and control of the township and completes the quid pro quo,” Hughes claimed. Chairman George Bell then said, “With the quid pro quo comment you are impugning the reputation of our solicitor.” Hughes replied, “So sue me.”

Supervisor David Vollmer commented that with the flat rate fee structure proposed by Schnee he would be more likely to contact Schnee because he didn’t have to worry about hourly charges being billed. Vollmer played an audio recording of Hughes praising Schnee during the interview process to which Hughes replied, “I’ve had a year to evaluate him, and my assessment was incorrect. I’ve changed my mind.”

Bell remarked “I’d just like to echo my supreme confidence in Mr. Schnee.” Bell went on to say, “You’ve been an excellent resource.”

Supervisor Michelle Kirchner supported Schnee, and said, “I’ve known Chad for quite a while now and he was always excellent in everything he did. He planned things out and we knew all that was going on. I thought he was absolutely perfect for this job and we’re darn lucky to have him.”

The agreement with Schnee Legal Services calls for them to be paid $45,000 on a quarterly basis.

Gibraltar Road/Shelbourne Avenue Project

Township Engineer Joe Rogosky gave an update on the Gibraltar Road/Shelbourne Avenue project. He reported that UGI will begin (tentatively) the gas main replacement in Mid-April. Rogosky said UGI was instructed to inform the Township the exact start date so public notification can be provided through social media. Temporary lane closures will be implemented, and a utility crossing will be constructed in the evening hours.

UGI is required to provide a street occupancy permit, Rogosky said; however, the permit fee will be waived since the project will benefit the Township with the intersection improvements. UGI and H&K Construction will coordinate stakeout of the proposed gas main street to assure proper cover is provided with respect to the final finished grade of the street. A Full width overlay will encompass the gas main trench along Pennsylvania Avenue.

Also, he reported once school ends on June 9, 2023, the intersection of Shelbourne Road/Pennsylvania Avenue/Gibraltar Road will be closed to traffic on June 10th. Work is expected to be completed prior to school resuming in the fall.

Other business

By 4 to 1 votes the supervisors approved a new travel expense policy and a new credit card policy and reestablished a Fire Advisory Board.

In addition, the supervisors approved a 5-year lease for 70 golf carts. The bid solicitation was advertised in the Reading Eagle on March 1st and 5th. One bid was received submitted by GCS (Golf Cart Services). The lease is for new 2023 E-Z-Go RXV gas powered EX1 golf carts. Lease payments are made monthly for six months per year, May through and including October. Each lease will end on November 1st of the year the last October payment is collected. The lease terms are: $15,087/month for six months per year, for 5 years, ending October 2028 There is a 4-year manufacturer’s warranty although service is quoted for every year of every option and will accomplish the same level of service. Delivery could occur in mid-September 2023.