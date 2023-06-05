READING, Pa. - The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance announced a new partnership with the County of Berks to launch an interactive local food directory and map.

Officials say the Berks County Local Food Map is designed to connect consumers with local farmers, growers and other agriculture businesses right in their own backyard.

“Berks County is fortunate to have agriculture be a driving force of our economy and residents will now have the ability to continue to support the businesses by purchasing locally sourced items identified through the directory map,” said Deb Millman, vice president of development at GRCA.

Visit www.growtogetherberks.com/directory to browse featured businesses. Agribusinesses that are not currently featured can use the same link to fill out a form to register.

“We are pleased to partner with GRCA in offering these valuable tools to Berks County that will not only strengthen our local agribusiness economy, but also enhance the social fabric of our communities as residents meet the people behind the food and products that they depend on,” said Emily Wangolo, executive director at the Berks County Department of Agriculture.

The website also offers a calendar for agriculture-related events from fairs and festivals to baby goat yoga and food preservation workshops.