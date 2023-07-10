NEW MORGAN, Pa. – New Morgan Borough Council voted unanimously Monday night to approve amendments to its zoning ordinance to accommodate a proposed 5.5 million-square-foot industrial park.

Council conducted a public zoning hearing on the amendments prior to the vote.

No one attending the hearing made any public comments.

The amendments include creating an overlay district in the Planned Residential Development zone to allow for the industrial park on about 1,200 acres located between Route 10 and Interstate 176.

Changes to the ordinance also include specific rules within the PRD zoning district, which will give the developer of the proposed park some flexibility.

What makes the industrial park development unique is that it will take up about 31.9% of the entire borough, which consists of a total of 3,761 acres.

The borough was created in 1988 from property that had been formerly owned by the Bethlehem Steel Company. At the time, the steel mines were located in Caernarvon and Robeson townships.

The current population of the borough, based on the 2020 census, is estimated at 50 residents.

The land identified for development is owned by Panattoni Development Company LLC, a company specializing in industrial development.

Jeffrey Esch McCombie, a Harrisburg attorney representing the applicant, reminded councilmembers that the changes only included text amendments to the ordinance and are not classified as spot zoning.

"The text amendments to the PRD portion of the zoning ordinance rely on the concepts of the borough's comprehensive plan," McCombie said. "Incorporating these concepts into the ordinance will allow for sufficient and flexible development in the borough."

McCombie also said the proposed development would be a boon to the tax revenue and bring millions of dollars into the borough over the next 10 to 15 years.

New Morgan Borough has a tax rate of 18.60 mills, which is the highest municipal tax rate in Berks County.

"This is a well-located growth center which will create jobs for Berks County residents," McCombie added. "This will enhance industrial development and regulate industrial uses relative to logistics."

Ian McDonald, a partner with Panattoni, said he wanted to paint a bigger picture of what was before borough council.

"The PRD amendment gives us flexibility so that we can develop the type of park to benefit the community," McDonald said. "And it will create a lot of tax revenue to give you the flexibility to allocate tax dollars to make your lives better."

McDonald explained the industrial park will consist of nine buildings to be constructed over the next decade.

The first phase will involve four buildings, for a total of 2.2 million square feet of construction, McDonald said.

McDonald said the development would feature warehouse distribution and logistics.

"Logistics is a big part of the country, and this will be a Class A industrial warehouse park that will endure the test of time," McDonald added. "We build the highest caliber facilities to attract the best tenants which will be the economic driver of tax revenue to the borough."

A solicitor for the borough said the zoning amendment was thoroughly vetted by borough engineers.