READING, Pa. - Alvernia University is celebrating a change in CollegeTowne. The campus in Center City has a new name thanks to a generous gift.
Alvernia University unveiled the name for the downtown Reading living and learning facility on Wednesday as the John R. Post Center at Reading CollegeTowne.
The naming recognizes the university’s largest philanthropic gift in its 63-year history from John R. and Maryanne Post.
"This is a great day for Alvernia University and for the City of Reading," said John Post as he stood in front of the newly named building.
The school received a three million dollar donation in 2019 but according to Alvernia's representatives, this is bigger, although they wouldn't say exactly how much.
"This building and it's facility and students are worthy of that support," continued Post.
Safety and property concerns around the area of the CollegeTowne campus are a concern for some, but the university says it's continuing to invest. The university recently acquired the American House property across the street.
"We will literally have this building filled with academic programs and need space for the next wave of programs and planning, so here comes the American House is the next phase," said Alvernia President John Loyack.
The engineering labs in the lower level of CollegeTowne include a number of 3D printers, as this donation has allowed the next phase of this project to speed up.
"I look forward to seeing Reading CollegeTowne and the school of engineering prosper in the years to come," Post continued.
The university launched the CollegeTowne initiative in Reading in late 2019.