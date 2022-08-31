LANCASTER, Pa. — After nearly a century of providing HVAC equipment and fuel to customers in Berks County, E.G. Smith Inc. has been given a new name: Rhoads Energy.

Rhoads Energy is a Lancaster-based corporation that acquired E.G. Smith in 2009. The change, the company said, will allow it to streamline operations, maintain lower costs, and consolidate a large regional service team under one umbrella.

"To have all the businesses under one name makes a lot of sense," Ed Smith, the former owner of E.G. Smith, which was founded in 1923. "Certainly, from my point of view, to see the Rhoads Energy truck deliver oil would be fine because it's still the same old business."

Rhoads Energy said planning for the transition to the new name and logo included consulting Smith for insight into his customer base.

While the Rhoads Energy name will begin to appear on vehicles, uniforms, and signs, the company said E.G. Smith's phone numbers and location in South Heidelberg Township will remain the same, as will online account access for customers.

Also, the E.G. Smith website will begin to redirect to the Rhoads Energy website.

"We're excited about this latest chapter in the long history of E.G. Smith, but the key is that our exceptional team in Berks County will remain intact," said Michael DeBerdine, Rhoads Energy's CEO. "We expect a very smooth transition for our customers."

Jerome H. Rhoads started the company in Quarryville, Lancaster County, in 1917. It expanded its reach into Berks County with the 2009 acquisition of E.G. Smith and Boyertown Oil. The company acquired F.W. Reifsnyder Propane in Muhlenberg Township in 2014, the heating and cooling division of Berks Products in 2016, and Aulenbach & Sons in Robeson Township in 2019.