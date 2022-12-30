OLEY TWP., Pa. - We're getting the first details about what will soon replace the Oley Turnpike Dairy and petting zoo.

The property has been bought by a farmer, who is leasing the dairy building to a restaurant owner.

Friday, 69 News caught up with the new restaurant owner, Humberto Rojo.

Our camera captured the long-time chef as he met the long-time farmer and former Oley Turnpike Dairy owner, Eugene "Mose" Moser.

"He's a legend to me," Humberto told 69 News.

In 1961, Moser bought the farm. In 1970, he opened the dairy.

Over the years, Mose sold folks milk, served thousands of tasty, frozen treats and welcomed many eager people hoping to pet one of the farm animals.

People may also recognize Humberto: Since 1989, he has owned Penn Steak and Fries at the Coventry Mall near Pottstown.

"The mall started going slower and slower through the years. It wasn't overnight," explained Humberto, when asked about why he is leaving the mall after so long.

Humberto Rojo said he is bringing what he calls the best parts of Penn Steak and Fries, the chicken sandwiches, cheesesteaks and burgers, to the former Oley Turnpike Dairy.

He plans to add a few Italian dishes and breakfast.

Omelets, fresh cut potatoes, home fries - you name it," said Humberto.

"I am a chef at heart. Everything you are going to try and eat is going to come from the heart."

The new business will be called Redvo Restaurant.

"The more I'm thinking, it's amazing what happened, and I want to thank God for it falling to me," added Humberto.

We didn't get a chance to go inside the restaurant, because Humberto says his crews are renovating it; however, he's very excited to welcome customers and introduce and expanded menu.

"It's a test, I admit that, but I'm doing my best with my family to bring this place alive," he added.

If all goes as planned, Humberto says Redvo Restaurant will open in late January.

"God willing," he said.